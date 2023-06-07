X

For sake of your plants, don’t believe everything you read on internet

Credit: Walter Reeves

Credit: Walter Reeves

Walter Reeves
By Walter Reeves, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Q: Last summer, the lower leaves on my tomato plant turned yellow and the limbs fell off. I treated them with copper sulfate, which did some good. I looked for help on the internet and read that adding baking soda to the soil kills fungus. The article did not say how much to add. This year, after tilling baking soda into the beds, I planted Better Boy tomato plants. Ten days later, they were dead. I replaced the soil with fresh topsoil and planted new plants. The new tomatoes are growing slowly and look OK. My patio tomatoes, however, do not look so good. My guess is I used too much soda. Any suggestions on how to correct this mess? Charlie Thompson, email

A: The fastest and easiest thing to do is open your wallet and buy new soil for your beds and containers. Baking soda has not been shown by any research to have an effect on plant diseases. It changes soil pH but this is a minor effect. It would be best to have your soil tested. Call your local Extension office (800-ASKUGA-1) to get information on how to submit your soil sample. When you have a report, give me a buzz and we can discuss what can be done.

Q: I have a tall tree in my backyard that is fruiting now. It has little berries that start red and become dark red. The birds are having a field day on the fruit. Donna Reid, Snellville

A: I have no doubt that you have a serviceberry, Amelanchier arborea, a wonderful tree. Serviceberry fruit resembles tiny apples and can be used in the same way you would use blueberries for cooking and baking. They are also tasty right off the tree. I eat everything the birds don’t get. If the tree is small enough, you can net it to keep the birds away from your harvest. Otherwise, set your alarm clock — the early bird gets the serviceberry.

Q: I have a 14-year-old fig tree that I thought had died due to this late freeze we had in December. I was about to dig up the dead limbs when I noticed some sprouts coming out from the base. It looks like it may not be dead after all. How far should I prune them back? David Dudley, email

A: Fig expert Claudia James says this is what usually happens to figs in our region when temperatures drop to between 28 degrees and 20 degrees in winter. The top of the bush will be killed, but the underground roots and a few inches of aboveground stump will have dormant but viable buds. When winter cold passes, it only takes about 10 days of warm temperatures to trigger the buds to sprout. Make your cuts 6 to 8 inches beyond the new growth to make good anchor points for the new limbs.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his occasional garden comments on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” on Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for his latest tips.

About the Author

Walter Reeves
Editors' Picks

Credit: Shaun Harris

Solar developers must stop runoff that filled Georgia lake with mud8m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor is arrested in Florida
1h ago

Credit: Submitted

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
8m ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

OPINION: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
8m ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

OPINION: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
8m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Grey East

Termite control: When to worry and what to do
Gypsum is not helpful for soil softening or raising soil pH
How to rejuvenate frozen shrubs by pruning
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
23h ago
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top