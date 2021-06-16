For bountiful beans, plant in warm soil

A: Both would work. If you have a lot of rooted sprouts coming up now, transplanting them would be the fastest way to get mature fruiting plants.

Q: I have several elephant ear and caladium bulbs in pots on my patio. When winter comes, can I just cut the stems off at the base and leave the bulbs in the pot, or must I pull the bulbs and store them in vermiculite? Robert Radics, email

A: It is fine to leave the bulbs in their pots as long as they are kept dry. However, remember that the potting soil will be somewhat broken down into smaller particles this summer. This means the soil will not drain quite as well next year as your bulbs might like. Leave them in the pots this winter but plan to repot them in fresh soil next spring.

