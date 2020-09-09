Fall is fine for fire ant control

A: It is almost impossible to keep warm-season vegetables alive in winter unless you have a greenhouse. Covering them with plastic brings a very real risk they will become too hot on a sunny winter afternoon. Conversely, keeping them warm on a freezing January night is difficult too. You are welcome to experiment, but I don’t think it will work.

Q: I have 25 Meyer lemons on my tree, but they have stopped growing. They have been the same size for several weeks. Am I just impatient? Art Kunzer, Gainesville

A: I think some of your fruit should be removed (thinned) so the tree can concentrate on those lemons that remain. The recommended ratio is 40 leaves per fruit. Do a quick enumeration and act accordingly.

