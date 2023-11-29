Diligence is required to control cypress vine

A: Yes, all of your plants would rather be in the ground than any other place. Since they will only be there for a year, you can crowd them closely in a spot and not worry about roots entangling each other. Try to put like plants together: shrubs with shrubs, bulbs with bulbs, etc. There’s no need to fertilize since you don’t want them to grow very much. I’m sorry you are moving. We will miss you and hope you return often.

Q: Is there anything I can use to kill Johnson grass in a natural native wildflower area that will not also kill the wildflowers? Elizabeth Truluck Neace, email

A: You can use your hands, your back and your legs. Johnson grass is an aggressive grass introduced from the Mediterranean. It spreads by underground rhizomes. If you dig under the plant, you will see the rhizomes move in all directions. Grab one, pull it up, and follow it to the end. Discard it, grab the next one and do the same. Lather, rinse and repeat. If this is too much physical work, you could paint each Johnson grass stalk with a diluted mixture of glyphosate. This herbicide travels to the roots and kills the whole plant. Since glyphosate is neutralized by soil, it will not move to your native wildflowers.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his occasional garden comments on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for his latest tips.