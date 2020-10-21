Cabbage worms attack in fall and spring

A: The plastic ring filled with Permatill is a great idea. Voles won’t be able to easily tunnel through the collapsing soil to the roots. My go-to vole response is to use multiple mousetraps (at least six) for control. My best bait is instant apple-cinnamon oatmeal. Mix a tablespoon of the cereal with just enough water to wet it until it is the consistency of thick cookie dough. Put this on the mousetrap trigger and a vole will have a delicious last meal. Be sure to cover each trap so birds can’t find it.

Q: Is it OK to use bagged grass clippings as ground cover/weed control? Rick Davis, Dunwoody

A: A lot depends on how many weed seeds are in the grass clippings. It also depends on where you use them. I would not use grass clippings in a vegetable garden because weed control is such a problem there in the best of circumstances. On the other hand, if you have a wooded area where you are just trying to keep the soil cool and moisture retentive, a few weed seeds in the clippings shouldn’t be a problem.

