Bring mandevilla indoors for winter

A: As you know, tree leaves change color as light levels and temperatures drop in the fall. Green chlorophyll disappears and the pigments that produce yellow, orange and red, which were there all along, become visible. Fall leaf color on a tree is determined by the interplay of light, temperature, stress, and the pH of the leaf sap. In Bent Tree, the trees were probably unstressed and were growing in an environment that favored production of anthocyanin in fall so the leaves turned red.

But now they are growing in a different temperature and light environment, and that is likely the reason they are yellow. There are maple tree varieties that have been selected to be more consistent in their fall color in varied conditions. ‘Autumn Blaze’ and ‘October Glory’ are examples.

