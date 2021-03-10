Both hydrangea and viburnum fit need for high blooms

A: There is a huge amount of research being done on greenhouse LED lighting, particularly with cannabis that’s grown indoors. Big greenhouses are common in the Netherlands because land is so expensive and because vegetables can be produced in winter using supplemental artificial light. But growing vegetables in a greenhouse in Georgia is a mighty expensive way to garden. Summertime cooling is very problematic. In the winter, heating costs for vegetables will be high. On the other hand, growing citrus can be fun and you don’t have to heat the greenhouse quite so much as with vegetables. Heating and pest control still can be a problem though. I have lots of information on homeowner greenhouses at bit.ly/GAgreenhouse.

Q: I have mature crape myrtles planted around my pool. They are huge and always shedding into the pool. What was my landscaper thinking? Is there anything to stop the blooming? Pat Odom, Newnan