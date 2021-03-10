Both hydrangea and viburnum fit need for high blooms

Q: I am trying to find a hydrangea that grows at least 8 to 10 feet tall, preferably with white blooms. My backyard gets plenty of morning sun, but by 2 o’clock, it’s full shade. Angela Conley, DeKalb County
A: It is not a hydrangea, but snowball viburnum, Viburnum macrocephalum, grows that tall and has white blooms in the spring. Watch for the big eye-catching blooms in early April. The old-fashioned panicle hydrangea grows to your specifications as well. Look for Hydrangea paniculata ‘Grandiflora’ or ‘Tardiva’.
Q: I have learned that the Netherlands exports a lot of excellent produce by growing it in greenhouses using red, blue and white LEDs. Has anyone researched and written about how these lights could be used for homeowner greenhouses? I would like to grow tomatoes, squash, lettuce, dwarf lemon, lime, and mandarin trees. Jerry Sheppard, email
A: There is a huge amount of research being done on greenhouse LED lighting, particularly with cannabis that’s grown indoors. Big greenhouses are common in the Netherlands because land is so expensive and because vegetables can be produced in winter using supplemental artificial light. But growing vegetables in a greenhouse in Georgia is a mighty expensive way to garden. Summertime cooling is very problematic. In the winter, heating costs for vegetables will be high. On the other hand, growing citrus can be fun and you don’t have to heat the greenhouse quite so much as with vegetables. Heating and pest control still can be a problem though. I have lots of information on homeowner greenhouses at bit.ly/GAgreenhouse.
Q: I have mature crape myrtles planted around my pool. They are huge and always shedding into the pool. What was my landscaper thinking? Is there anything to stop the blooming? Pat Odom, Newnan
A: I hate to dash your hopes but there’s nothing. There are bloom preventers used on fruit trees to manage fruit load but nothing for crape myrtles. A common fruiting preventer works by applying the plant hormone ethylene at just the right time. You have to consider the current temperature, flower bud stage and predicted temperatures. It’s easy when you’re working with hundreds of apple trees but not so easy when you’re working with a few crape myrtles. If you want to experiment, look for Florel Growth Regulator. Read the label carefully to make sure it fits your needs.
