Bald cypress knees can sometimes be a problem

A: In my experience, there is no 100% reliable smell deterrent for deer. And even if you had a repellent that was 90% effective, the 10% damage to your landscape might include some of your most prized flowers. No matter what the smell, deer will eventually become used to it. A fence can be 100% effective, but it can also be 100% ugly. One idea to try is lightweight plastic deer fence. It is not very ugly, but deer don’t like walking into it and rarely try to jump it. Another option is an electric fence. If they are installed correctly, they are not very noticeable but are quite effective once deer are trained to avoid it. Both of these fences require a little bit of maintenance, but I think you’ll get better control of deer compared to using a smell deterrent. Check my website notes on deer control: bit.ly/GAdeercont.

Listen to Walter Reeves' segments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, follow him on Twitter @walterreeves, on Pinterest, or join his Facebook Fan Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for more garden tips.