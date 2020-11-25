Bald cypress knees can sometimes be a problem

Q: I love bald cypress trees! I have six in my small backyard. They have produced only a few knees. I planted two more in front. They have produced over a hundred knees over the years. I need to replace my driveway so I cut down the offending trees. If I cut off the knees below ground, is there a chance they will continue to grow? Joe Bosley, Jacksonville
A: Cypress knees have been exhaustively researched, but no definitive conclusion has been reached about their function for the tree. Removing them from a live bald cypress tree doesn’t seem to harm it. Unlike Bradford pear, crape myrtle, and honey locust, bald cypress does not re-sprout from the roots after it has been cut down. Cut the knees below the soil surface and do what you want thereafter.
Q: Is artificially colored wood mulch and rubber mulch harmful to plants or the soil? Scott Warren, email
A: I can’t say they are terribly “harmful,” but neither does much good for the soil. Rubber mulch has an odor on a hot day, and it is possibly a flammability risk. In your garden or landscape, an ideal mulch breaks down slowly into humus. It feeds soil microorganisms as it simultaneously prevents weeds and conserves moisture. Your candidates don’t do that. Bark chips, shredded wood, shredded leaves, and other materials make a better mulch in my opinion.
Q: Our backyard has been almost totally eaten by deer: azaleas, roses, hostas, hydrangeas, dahlias, and even amaryllis leaves! I know you favor fences, but is there nothing we can spray to repel them? Sharon Chafin, Henry County
A: In my experience, there is no 100% reliable smell deterrent for deer. And even if you had a repellent that was 90% effective, the 10% damage to your landscape might include some of your most prized flowers. No matter what the smell, deer will eventually become used to it. A fence can be 100% effective, but it can also be 100% ugly. One idea to try is lightweight plastic deer fence. It is not very ugly, but deer don’t like walking into it and rarely try to jump it. Another option is an electric fence. If they are installed correctly, they are not very noticeable but are quite effective once deer are trained to avoid it. Both of these fences require a little bit of maintenance, but I think you’ll get better control of deer compared to using a smell deterrent. Check my website notes on deer control: bit.ly/GAdeercont.
Listen to Walter Reeves' segments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, follow him on Twitter @walterreeves, on Pinterest, or join his Facebook Fan Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for more garden tips.