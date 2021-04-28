Azalea lace-bug control is not complicated

A: The laws governing growing the beautiful breadseed (aka opium) poppy, Papaver somniferum, are very vague. I am not a lawyer, but my understanding is that gardeners do not need a permit or permission as long as they can show that they are growing the plant for its ornamental character.

Q: I am striving to be as organic as possible with my gardening. I recently found some beautiful bulk compost. But one of the components in the compost is biosolids from a water treatment facility. Is this product safe to use on vegetables? Tony McCray, email

A: Compost and other products made with biosolids are sold by several companies in Georgia. To my knowledge, all of these companies use Class A biosolids, which have been heated and tested to be sure they contain nothing harmful. They can be labeled “organic,” but they cannot be used on gardens that follow the USDA’s National Organic Program. That said, I would feel comfortable using compost that contains biosolids in my garden.

Walter’s email address is georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his comments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, follow him on Twitter @walterreeves, on Pinterest, or join his Facebook Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener.