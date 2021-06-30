Aphids and ‘alligators’ seen on garden plants

A: In May/June each year, aphid populations can explode on susceptible plants like peas, onions and peppers. They weaken plants by sucking the sap from stems and leaves. Look closely and you might spot ants feeding on the undigested honeydew from aphids. You might also see orange and black “alligators” (larval ladybugs) feeding on unlucky aphids. Since we don’t want to hurt beneficial insects, the easiest solution for aphids is to blast them off plants with a strong stream of water. They have difficulty crawling back up the plant, and hungry ground beetles will have an excellent meal.

Q: I just had a beautiful stone raised bed built across the front of my house. It is 17 feet long, 12 feet wide and 3 feet high. I have been filling it with soil: first from my yard but then with bags of the inexpensive topsoil from a local home center. I hope to plant a Japanese maple in the center. When getting another load of bags, the guy helping load my car said this was absolutely the wrong soil to be using. I thought topsoil was supposed to be good dirt. I am very distressed after so much work. I do not want to stunt the growth of the tree, nor do I want to remove all the soil that I have added. Cindy Dobbins, email