Angel trumpet plant is easy to propagate

A: Products like this are heavily advertised. They promise great results using beautiful photos. But my mission as a gardening educator is to stick with the science that investigates the claims of garden products. Researchers at Washington State University tested products that touted microbes and mycorrhizae. Their research was reviewed by their peers in other parts of the country. Their summary concluded that adding mycorrhizae to gardens is “generally ineffective and unnecessary.” Your garden will be inoculated with mycorrhizae naturally from falling leaves, compost, and wood chip mulch. Avoid rototilling the beds after the first growing season. Tilling harms the mycorrhizal environment. Many gardeners fervently believe in adding microbes and mycorrhizae to soil. It’s a free country and you can spend your money on whatever you like, but you won’t find mycorrhizae additives in my garden shed.

Q: I don’t see railroad cross ties being used much these days in landscaping. Have they simply fallen out of favor? Or are they deemed environmentally harmful? Danny Nix, email

A: I think they have fallen out of favor, probably because of the poisonous creosote most railroad ties are treated with. There is a legitimate concern about using them to line a vegetable bed. If used to make a retaining wall, they eventually rot. There are better materials available for both jobs.

