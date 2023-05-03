Ambrosia beetles are capable of attacking fresh stumps

A: Wow, I’ve never seen ambrosia beetles in a stump, but it’s certainly possible. As you know, insecticide is useless to kill them if sprayed after the beetles come into a trunk or stump, but I don’t think you’ll do any harm by leaving everything as is. Ambrosia beetles require a specific humidity for the eggs to hatch in the tree. Your sweetgum stump will surely dry somewhat before next spring, making it inhospitable for further beetle attacks. Other susceptible plants nearby are safe because the beetles will not increase in numbers.

Q: I read your column last week and you said hummingbirds are not attracted to hummingbird houses. If the houses don’t work, what can I do to attract hummingbirds? Fran Irwin, Decatur