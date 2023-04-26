Mow zoysia correctly for the best appearance

A: Zoysia is best mowed at 2 inches high in most cases. The key to having a good-looking zoysia lawn is regular mowing, whether it looks like it needs mowing or not. If you mow it higher, there will be a steady buildup of harmful thatch at the base of plants. Brown patches are common in fine-bladed zoysia grass varieties, like ‘Emerald’, right now because it is so slow to green up. Have patience, eventually it will all be green. I’m troubled by your remark that you are watering regularly. With new sod, your goal should be to keep the top couple of inches of soil moist but never soggy. Regular watering done at this time of year can easily lead to soggy soil and root diseases.

Q: My shamrock was doing very good, then all of a sudden, it began looking wilty. At first, it was a lot fuller so I repotted it with a different pot and soil, but it still isn’t looking so good. Maryellen Clark, email