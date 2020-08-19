A tip for gardeners: Naked Ladies are not the same

A: They are both commonly called naked lady lily, but they are different plants. The Amaryllis is not common in North Georgia because it is often damaged by cold weather. The Lycoris is much more hardy. If you are not sure which pink flower you are seeing, the Lycoris has six petals that are unequally spaced around the bloom, with a noticeable gap between the bottom two petals. Also, it never produces seeds after the flower fades. This situation of there being two different plants called the same name is why we have botanical Latin to differentiate them!

Q: I’m having a problem with small ants on my figs as they ripen. Nothing I spray helps much. Seymour Levine, email