TikTok isn't just a source of entertainment. It's also a place to find unique holiday gifts.The hashtag TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has been viewed more than 5.6 billion times.With the Almond Cow carafe, you can make your own plant-based "milk.".Cirkul water bottles and their flavor cartridges allow users to change the taste by turning a dial.Have you seen a cuter fidget toy? TikTok drove hordes to scoop up silicone toys with bubbles that make a popping sound