High Museum updates its winter and spring exhibition lineup

A page from Oliver Jeffers children's book. His work will be on view at the High Museum of Art in 2022
A page from Oliver Jeffers children's book. His work will be on view at the High Museum of Art in 2022

Credit: Steve Butman

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
From postcards to picture books, shows explore how we see the world.

While the Obama portraits may prove to be one of the biggest draws at the High Museum in 2022, the museum announced its updated winter and spring exhibition lineup on Tuesday, one that spans from children’s books to post cards. (Remember those?)

Several of the new shows run concurrently with the Obama show, which will be on view Jan. 14-March 20, as well as with other major exhibits that continue into early next year including “Kaws Prints,” from Dec. 3-March 27, “Picturing the South: 25 Years,” from Nov. 5-Feb. 6, and “Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe,” from Sept. 3-Jan. 9.

Here are the new additions:

“Disrupting Design: Modern Posters, 1900-1940,” Dec. 10-April 24

These days, you think of a poster as something you can download from any number of sites. But what of the art form’s origins? They began as advertisements in the 19th century and evolved to also carry potent political and social messages to this day. This exhibition looks at modern poster design from the Merrill C. Berman collection and examines the way a common object can lead the way to change.

“André Kertész: Postcards from Paris,” Feb. 18-May 29

How many times have you tucked a beloved postcard under the edge of a mirror frame or tacked it to a message board at home? Sometimes a small image can be magical. The artist and photographer André Kertész used postcard paper to print haunting and ethereal images of Paris in the 1920s. This exhibition focuses on Kertész’s body of work from that period, when he was emerging as a major photographer along with Man Ray and Berenice Abbott.

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” March 25-Aug. 14

"Perfect Lovers" by Felix Gonzalez-Torres will be part of the High Museum's spring show, "What's Left Unspoken, Love"
"Perfect Lovers" by Felix Gonzalez-Torres will be part of the High Museum's spring show, "What's Left Unspoken, Love"

Credit: Felix Gonzalez-Torres

This collection of contemporary art from 1987 to 2021 takes on a theme that has inspired music and wars: Love. With works by Rashid Johnson, Kerry James Marshall, Carrie Mae Weems, Maria de los Angeles Rodriguez Jiménez and others, the idea of how we express, perform and interpret love forms the center of this show.

“Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books” April 15-Aug.

"The Day the Crayons Quit," is a popular 2013 book by Oliver Jeffers. His work will be on view at the High Museum in early 2022
"The Day the Crayons Quit," is a popular 2013 book by Oliver Jeffers. His work will be on view at the High Museum in early 2022

Credit: Steve Butman

Everybody has imagined what it would be like to quit a job. Oliver Jeffers showed us in the popular picture book “The Day the Crayons Quit.” This exhibition will showcase Jeffers’ original sketches, line drawings and finished illustrations from 16 of his books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit,” “Here We Are” and “The Incredible Book Eating Boy.”

