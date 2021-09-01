High Museum updates its winter and spring exhibition lineup

“André Kertész: Postcards from Paris,” Feb. 18-May 29

How many times have you tucked a beloved postcard under the edge of a mirror frame or tacked it to a message board at home? Sometimes a small image can be magical. The artist and photographer André Kertész used postcard paper to print haunting and ethereal images of Paris in the 1920s. This exhibition focuses on Kertész’s body of work from that period, when he was emerging as a major photographer along with Man Ray and Berenice Abbott.

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” March 25-Aug. 14

Caption "Perfect Lovers" by Felix Gonzalez-Torres will be part of the High Museum's spring show, "What's Left Unspoken, Love" Credit: Felix Gonzalez-Torres Credit: Felix Gonzalez-Torres

This collection of contemporary art from 1987 to 2021 takes on a theme that has inspired music and wars: Love. With works by Rashid Johnson, Kerry James Marshall, Carrie Mae Weems, Maria de los Angeles Rodriguez Jiménez and others, the idea of how we express, perform and interpret love forms the center of this show.

“Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books” April 15-Aug.

Caption "The Day the Crayons Quit," is a popular 2013 book by Oliver Jeffers. His work will be on view at the High Museum in early 2022 Credit: Steve Butman Credit: Steve Butman

Everybody has imagined what it would be like to quit a job. Oliver Jeffers showed us in the popular picture book “The Day the Crayons Quit.” This exhibition will showcase Jeffers’ original sketches, line drawings and finished illustrations from 16 of his books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit,” “Here We Are” and “The Incredible Book Eating Boy.”