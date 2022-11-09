Exclusive
Evening update in ePaper: Latest on Georgia’s 2022 election
ajc logo
X

Here’s why you will probably see a lot of 12-foot skeletons around Christmas this year

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top