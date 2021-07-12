Here’s where you should buy a Georgia vacation home, per Evolve

You can buy a vacation home just about anywhere, but some places are better than others.
Georgians hoping to have a home away from home can do just that in Blue Ridge.
The mountain town landed among the best places to buy a vacation rental in 2021, according to Evolve Vacation Rental. It’s No. 2.
The website selected the best places for a vacation property by focusing on three metrics. They reviewed national vacation rental performance metrics, Zillow’s 2020 median home value and estimated the annual expenses to run a vacation rental. In doing so, it determined the places where bookings lead to higher median revenue, listing prices and the cap rate.
Blue Ridge has a median rental value of $47,042, according to Evolve. The median list price for a home is $260,476. The town debuted at No. 2 on Evolve’s list.
“Visitors often enjoy the trails and waterfalls of Chattahoochee National Forest or ride the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway to the neighboring mountain towns of McCaysville and Copperhill — making your vacation rental the perfect home-base for a variety of dreamy day trips. Our RES team says to look for cabin homes with views to really maximize your earning potential,” the website said.
Blue Ridge is proof that you don’t have to leave the state to enjoy a scenic getaway.
Long Creek Falls offers a view of a waterfall off the Appalachian and Benton MacKaye Trails. A drive along Ga. 60′s Scenic Drive offers picturesque mountain views. Climb to the top of Brasstown Bald for a look from the state’s highest mountain.
The city also came in at No. 4 on Southern Living’s list of The South’s Best Mountain Towns 2020.