Here’s where you should buy a Georgia vacation home, per Evolve

“Visitors often enjoy the trails and waterfalls of Chattahoochee National Forest or ride the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway to the neighboring mountain towns of McCaysville and Copperhill — making your vacation rental the perfect home-base for a variety of dreamy day trips. Our RES team says to look for cabin homes with views to really maximize your earning potential,” the website said.

Blue Ridge is proof that you don’t have to leave the state to enjoy a scenic getaway.

Long Creek Falls offers a view of a waterfall off the Appalachian and Benton MacKaye Trails. A drive along Ga. 60′s Scenic Drive offers picturesque mountain views. Climb to the top of Brasstown Bald for a look from the state’s highest mountain.

The city also came in at No. 4 on Southern Living’s list of The South’s Best Mountain Towns 2020.