Here’s where Georgia ranks among the best and worst retirement states

Aging in Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Retiring Georgia residents may not need to move elsewhere according to RetirementLiving.

The retirement resource website has revealed where Georgia stands among the best and worst states to spend the golden years in 2021. It used a reader survey to measure where each state stands.

“You’ll want to consider factors such as cost of living, quality of healthcare, taxes and quality of life,” it said. “Gathering and analyzing the most critical data from all states to determine where to retire can take many days to complete.”

Fifteen data sources were evaluated for the ranking. The sources fell into four categories: cost of living, quality of life, healthcare and RetirementLiving Score. The latter counted for 40% of the final score.

Ultimately, Georgia fell in the middle of the pack. At No. 26, it had a RetirementLiving score of 7.45. For reference, the No. 1 state, Florida, had an 8.48 score. Rhode Island, which was No. 50, had a 2.30 score. Georgia scored among the lowest for health care. It also didn’t fair the best for quality of life. However, the Peach State was among the better options for cost of living.

That’s no surprise, considering GoBankingRates recently found that Georgia is among the states where you can retire for under $45,000.

Georgians will spend $44,897 in annual expenditures. Housing is $6,959, which is 28.7% below the national average.

Other states that cost the least to retire include Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Alabama and New Mexico.

