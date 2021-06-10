Georgia among the states where retirement is less than $45,000 a year

A Charles Schwab survey found that Americans feel they need to save $1.9 million for retirement. But on SmartAsset reported adults ages 45-54 have an average of $80,000 saved in their 401(k)/individual retirement account. Those in the 55-64 age group saved an average of $104,000.

Several states offer retirees affordable costs of living. GoBankingRates recently found out which states provide this.