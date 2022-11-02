Here’s what’s coming to your favorite streaming service this month

When was the last time you stepped foot inside a Blockbuster? Well, Netflix is bringing back the nostalgia for the 90s movie rental business with an original series “Blockbuster” coming November 3. November also includes Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting with “Falling for Christmas” debuting November 10.
Here are some of the must-see thrillers, action and family-friendly movies coming to your favorite streaming services this month.
Netflix
November 1
- Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Bad Guys (2022)
- The Takeover (2022)
- To Russia With Love (2022)
November 3
- Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special
November 4
- Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film
November 5th
- Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
November 8
- Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special
- The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special
November 9
- FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022) Netflix Original Film
November 11
- Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- Dinner At My Place (2022)
- Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film
- My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
November 14
- Stutz (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
November 15th
- Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) Netflix Original Special
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) Netflix Original Special
- R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)
November 16th
- ¡Que viva México! (2022) Netflix Original Film
- In Her Hands (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- The Wonder (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Off Track (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- The Lost Lotteries (2022) Netflix Original Film
November 17
- Bantú Mama (2022)
- Christmas With You (2022) Netflix Original Film
- 1899 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
- I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Netflix Orignal Film
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary
November 18
- Slumberland (2022) Netflix Original Film
- The Violence Action (2022) Netflix Original Film
November 21
- My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
November 22
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) Netflix Original Special
November 23
- Blood, Sex & Royalty (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Lesson Plan (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- The Swimmers (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Who’s a Good Boy? (2022) Netflix Original Film
November 30
- A Man of Action (2022) Netflix Original Film
- My Name Is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original Film
- Snack vs. Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Take Your Pills: Xanax (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
- The Lost Patient (2022) Netflix Original Film
Paramount +
November 2
- Cujo
November 3
- Licorice Pizza
November 11
- Transformers: EarthSpark
- The Greatest @Home Videos
November 13
- Tulsa King
- MTV Europe Music Awards
November 14
- Trial by Fire
November 16
- Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special
November 17
- Pickled
November 18
- Blue’s Big City Adventure, premiere
November 23
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate Christmas
November 24
- Criminal Minds: Evolution, premiere
November 29
- Reindeer in Here
HBO Max
November 1
- !Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)
- (500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)
- 50 First Dates, 2004
- Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
- Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)
- Equals, 2015 (HBO)
- Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
- Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)
- Slice, 2018 (HBO)
- Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)
- What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992
- While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)
- Yentl, 1983 (HBO)
November 3
- Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere
- Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere
- My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere
- Titans, Max Original Season 4
November 4
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7
November 5
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B
November 8
- Batwheels Season 1C
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4D
- Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)
November 9
- All Rise, Season 3A
- Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)
November 10
- HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)
- The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere
November 11
- The Craftsman, Season 2
- Entre Nos: The Winners 3
- For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2
- Fruitvale Station, 2013
- Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)
November 13
- Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017
- Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
November 16
- Entourage, 2015 (HBO)
- Master of Light (HBO Documentary)
November 17
- A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
- Muxes, Max Original Premiere
- Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere
- The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 18
- Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)
- Food Affair with Mark Wiens., Max Original Premiere
November 19
- 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)
November 20
- King Tweety, 2022
November 21
- Ben Is Back
November 23
- Shaq (HBO)
November 24
- A Christmas Mystery, 2022
- Holiday Harmony, 2022
- Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere
November 25
- We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
November 29
- My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)
- Piano Y Mujer 2
Hulu
November 1
- “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” (2022)
- “Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens”: Season 1C
- “Catering Christmas” (2022)
- “Christmas on the Farm” (2021)
- “Mas Negro Que La Noche” (2014)
- “Meet Joe Black” (1998)
- “Mom and Dad” (2017)
- “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” (2010)
- “My Bloody Valentine” (2009)
- “My Scientology Movie” (2015)
- “Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!” (2014)
- “Nativity Rocks!” (2018)
- “The Net” (1995)
- “Once Upon A Time In Mexico” (2003)
- “Open Season 3″ (2011)
- “The Patriot” (2000)
- “The Perfect Storm” (2000)
- “Perks Of Being A Wall Flower” (2012)
- “Poetic Justice” (1993)
- “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002)
- “The Raven” (2012)
November 3
- “Dreaming Walls” (2022)
November 4
- “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War”: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
- “All I Want For Christmas” (2022)
- “Christmas Child” (2004)
- “Christmas on Repeat” (2022)
- “Funny Thing About Love” (2021)
- “Good Neighbor” (2022)
- “Menorah In The Middle” (2022)
- “My Christmas Fiancé” (2022)
- “Noelle” (2007)
- “Passion of the Christ” (2004)
- “Santa Games” (2022)
- “Saving Christmas” (2014)
November 7
- “Nektronic” (2018)
November 8
- “War Dogs” (2016)
November 9
- “All Rise: Season 3A”
November 10
- “Warm Bodies” (2013)
- Falling for Christmas
November 11
- “Code Name Banshee” (2022)
- “First Love” (2022)
- “Fruitvale Station” (2013)
- “Pil’s Adventure” (2021)
November 13
- “A Merry Christmas Wish” (2022)
- “Catch the Fair One” (2021)
November 15
- “10.0 Earthquake” (2014)
- “12 Pups of Christmas” (2018)
- “2:22″ (2017)
- “A Christmas Movie Christmas” (2019)
- “Christmas Crush” (2019)
- “Christmas Perfection” (2018)
- “Every Other Holiday” (2018)
- “Georgia Rule” (2007)
- “Ghost Team: Unrated” (2016)
- “Mistletoe & Menorahs” (2021)
- “The Dinner” (2017)
November 16
- “Johnny English Strikes Again” (2018)
November 17
- “FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble”: Series Premiere
- “Country Chrstmas Album” (2018)
- “My Old School” (2022)
- “The Spruces and the Pines” (2017)
November 18
- “An En Vogue Christmas” (2014)
- “The Forgiven” (2022)
- “Merry Kissmas” (2015)
November 20
- “Dual” (2022)
November 21
- “Death in the Dorms”: Complete Limited Series
November 22
- “Welcome to Chippendales”: Two-Episode Series Premiere
November 24
- “A Christmas Winter Song” (2021)
- “A Unicorn for Christmas” (2021)
- “Merry Kiss Cam” (2022)
November 25
- “The Croods: Family Tree”: Complete Season 5
- “A Snow White Christmas” (2018)
- “Four Cousins and a Christmas” (2021)
- “The Immaculate Room” (2022)
- “Wrong Place” (2022)
November 26
- “A Banquet” (2021)
- “Alone Together” (2022)
- “How to Please a Woman” (2022)
November 29
- “Christmas at the Drive-In” (2022)
Disney +
November 2
- “Andor” - episode 9
November 3
- “Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” - premiere
November 4
- “The Gift’
- “Ocean’s Breath”
- “Saving Notre Dame”
- “Shortsgiving”
- “Director by Night” - premiere
- “Marvel Studios Legends” - “King T’Challa,” “Princess Shuri,” “The Dora Milaje”
November 11
- “Eyewitness: D-Day”
- “Fire of Love”
- “Mary Poppins Returns” (sing-along version)
- “Port Security: Hamburg”
- “Sea of Shadows”
November 18
- “Game of Sharks”
- “Genoa Bridge Disaster”
- “Virus Hunters”
- “Best in Snow” - premiere
- “Disenchanted” - premiere
- “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” - premiere
- “The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse’ - premiere
November 20
- “ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM” - original concert event (7:30 p.m. PST - live red carpet; 8-10 p.m. PST - concert)
November 23
- “The Santa Clauses” - “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”
November 25
- “Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force” (special)
- “Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean” (special)
- “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” - premiere
November 28
- “Mickey Saves Christmas”
November 30
- “Willow” - premiere - episode 1
- “The Santa Clauses” - “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”
About the Author