When kids think it’s better to give gifts than receive them

At the same time, the mothers were asked about their compassionate love for their children and for others in general. The mothers selected phrases in a survey such as:

“I would rather engage in actions that help my child than engage in actions that would help me.”

“Those whom I encounter through my work and public life can assume that I will be there if they need me.”

“I would rather suffer myself than see someone else (a stranger) suffer.”

Taken together, the findings showed that children’s generosity is supported by the combination of their socialization experiences — their mothers’ compassionate love — and their physiological regulation, and that these work like “internal and external supports for the capacity to act prosocially that build on each other.”

At both ages 4 and 6, the physiological recording showed that children who donated more tokens were calmer afterward, compared to those who donated no or few tokens. The researchers wrote that “prosocial behaviors may be intrinsically effective for soothing one’s own arousal.” Hastings suggested that “being in a calmer state after sharing could reinforce the generous behavior that produced that good feeling.”