Here’s how you can buy lottery tickets without leaving the house

Add funds to your account

You can use funds from your debit card or bank account or transfer them from your PayPal account. You’ll be able to play instantly.

Play the games

Buy tickets to lottery games including Mega Millions, Powerball, Fantasy 5, Cash Pop and Keno online. You can also play interactive Diggi games such as Money Island and Jumbo Bucks virtually.

Get your winnings in a hurry

Kick checking your ticket to the curb — you won’t have to do that to see if you’re a winner. Winnings up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to your account.