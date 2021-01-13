Here’s how you can buy lottery tickets without leaving the house

Hoping to be a lucky winner of the growing Mega Millions jackpot or Powerball prize, but feeling more like a homebody? The good news is you can still play the games without leaving your home.
The Georgia Lottery’s Buy Now option allows you to play the lottery online. It’s easy to do and can be done on any device.
As is the case with the Georgia Lottery offline, you must be age 18 or older to try or buy online lottery tickets.
Add funds to your account
You can use funds from your debit card or bank account or transfer them from your PayPal account. You’ll be able to play instantly.
Play the games
Buy tickets to lottery games including Mega Millions, Powerball, Fantasy 5, Cash Pop and Keno online. You can also play interactive Diggi games such as Money Island and Jumbo Bucks virtually.
Get your winnings in a hurry
Kick checking your ticket to the curb — you won’t have to do that to see if you’re a winner. Winnings up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to your account.