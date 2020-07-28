Here’s how to make The Cheesecake Factory’s sangria at home

1 whole orange (sliced)

16 pieces of pineapple

1 whole apple (sliced)

24oz cabernet sauvignon

6oz riesling

3oz spiced rum

3oz simple syrup

3oz cranberry juice

3oz mango juice (or guava juice)

3oz passion fruit juice (or frozen tropical juice concentrate)

1 pinch cinnamon

“You can follow along for the step-by-step instructions on the site, but the whole thing is pretty self-explanatory,” Thrillist wrote. “Toss those ingredients in a pitcher, stir, and serve. The recipe should serve up to eight people.”

Looking to prepare more dishes from their menu? You can find a full list of available recipes from The Cheesecake Factory on their website. However, if you’d prefer they do the cooking for you, the restaurant is currently open for both dine-in and takeout.