Here’s how to make The Cheesecake Factory’s sangria at home

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Cheesecake Factory has been sharing recipes for its staple menu items online. According to Thrillist, the chain is offering up its recipes so that customers can enjoy them throughout quarantine.
And what better way to enjoy the summer than with a chilled glass of sangria?
To concoct this sangria, you’ll need:
- 1 whole orange (sliced)
- 16 pieces of pineapple
- 1 whole apple (sliced)
- 24oz cabernet sauvignon
- 6oz riesling
- 3oz spiced rum
- 3oz simple syrup
- 3oz cranberry juice
- 3oz mango juice (or guava juice)
- 3oz passion fruit juice (or frozen tropical juice concentrate)
- 1 pinch cinnamon
“You can follow along for the step-by-step instructions on the site, but the whole thing is pretty self-explanatory,” Thrillist wrote. “Toss those ingredients in a pitcher, stir, and serve. The recipe should serve up to eight people.”
Looking to prepare more dishes from their menu? You can find a full list of available recipes from The Cheesecake Factory on their website. However, if you’d prefer they do the cooking for you, the restaurant is currently open for both dine-in and takeout.
“In addition to continuing to maintain our high level of cleanliness and sanitation practices in all of our restaurants, we are taking extra precautions to help ensure a safe experience when picking up take-out orders from our restaurants,” The Cheesecake Factory wrote in an online statement.