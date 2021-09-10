Here Are the , Best Morning Workouts.While exercise has a ton of benefits in general, experts argue that early workouts may have more positive effects.Here are some exercises you should do in the morning.Start with a full-body warm up, including stretching and cardio moves, to get your heart rate going.Tree pose will promote “balance and stability in the legs and core,” according to Peloton yoga instructor Kristin McGee.Downward-facing dog will get the blood flowing to your brain and wake up your body.Squats help increase your mobility and prep your body for the day