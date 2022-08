Combined Shape Caption

Have you seen the woman on the right?.TikTok user @stylingwithkenzie asked the woman where she likes to shop, to which she replied, "Probably Belk.".Now Belk wants to show its appreciation by gifting the woman a shopping spree. The problem?.The interviewer didn't get the woman's name. She's asking for the public's help.The TikTok video was recorded at Ponce City Market. Does she look familiar to you?