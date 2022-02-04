Help name the new baby hawk at Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta is holding a creative writing contest to help name its newest family member, a 4-month-old Harris hawk.
The “Name the Harris Hawk Contest” invites children aged 13 and under to submit original stories featuring a member of the species as the main character for a chance to win four general admission tickets and an exclusive encounter with an ambassador bird at Zoo Atlanta.
The Zoo’s Ambassador Animals Team will select the winning story, and the name of the winning story’s Harris hawk character will become the name of the bird.
Harris hawks are known as the “wolves of the sky” because of their habit of hunting in groups, according to the Zoo. They are native to the southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico. While the hawks are not currently endangered in the wild, they are threatened by habitat destruction and disruption.
Story submissions will be accepted through Feb. 21. The winning story and name will be announced on March 1. To enter, children or their parents and guardians should email their stories to harrishawk@zooatlanta.org. Illustrations are encouraged but are not required.
Visit zooatlanta.org/harrishawk for full contest details and more information about Harris hawks.
