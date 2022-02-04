Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Help name the new baby hawk at Zoo Atlanta

caption arrowCaption
Zoo Atlanta is the city's first zoological venue that opened to the public in April 1889.

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
The contest is open to children 13 and under

Zoo Atlanta is holding a creative writing contest to help name its newest family member, a 4-month-old Harris hawk.

The “Name the Harris Hawk Contest” invites children aged 13 and under to submit original stories featuring a member of the species as the main character for a chance to win four general admission tickets and an exclusive encounter with an ambassador bird at Zoo Atlanta.

The Zoo’s Ambassador Animals Team will select the winning story, and the name of the winning story’s Harris hawk character will become the name of the bird.

ExploreZoo Atlanta announces that Ozzie, oldest living male gorilla, has died

Harris hawks are known as the “wolves of the sky” because of their habit of hunting in groups, according to the Zoo. They are native to the southwestern U.S. and northwestern Mexico. While the hawks are not currently endangered in the wild, they are threatened by habitat destruction and disruption.

Story submissions will be accepted through Feb. 21. The winning story and name will be announced on March 1. To enter, children or their parents and guardians should email their stories to harrishawk@zooatlanta.org. Illustrations are encouraged but are not required.

Visit zooatlanta.org/harrishawk for full contest details and more information about Harris hawks.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
WILD GEORGIA: February is when the Earth nods to spring
1h ago
Atlanta workers saved nearly $4K not commuting last year
18h ago
OPINION: Accessibility is a shared responsibility
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top