‘Help Is Here’ – Max Lucado and the Holy Spirit

Scriptures refer to the Holy Spirit in over a dozen ways. These metaphors convey the different aspects of the help given to believers when the Holy Spirit descended from heaven at Pentecost. He is called the teacher, wind of God, counselor, intercessor, helper and guide, to name a few. And yet, because there is often much misunderstanding, taboo, or simply neglect of teaching the subject, many believers live defeated, not realizing the boundless help available to them.

But the truth is, when Jesus said he would not leave his followers alone, he meant what he said. It is a truth tested and proven by believers through the centuries: the very power that made the universe is available to all believers who dare to ask for help, guidance and peace.

“It was not a Damascus Road experience for me,” Lucado recounted. He says that during a profound personal crisis, Lucado would get up during sleepless nights to pray. Nothing happened overnight, but slowly, burdens were lifted, miracles started happening, peace silenced fear, and clarity took over the stress. He realized the change was not happenstance. The promised helper had intervened, bringing the serenity and strength he could not find anywhere else. The experience changed his life, and he wishes to share the concept with the world.

“The Holy Spirit comes with power. Power to make good choices, keep promises, and silence the inner voices of fear and failure,” he said. “Power to get out of bed, get on with life, get busy about the right things in the right way. Power to face the unexpected, unwanted passages of time. Power. This is what Jesus promised then, and this is what Jesus promises still.”

In a world filled with uncertainty and at a time when many feel burdened with stress and fear, “Help Is Here” offers fresh, practical guidance into a subject that was never meant to be mysterious but, rather, heaven’s tool for an abundant, purpose-filled life.

