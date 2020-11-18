Study reveals uptick in teeth grinding, facial pain amid pandemic

Among people who had these symptoms before the coronavirus outbreak, there was a 15% increase in their severity.

In total, the symptoms rose 10%-25% and women suffered more from them compared to men. Additionally, 35- to 55-year-olds suffered the most.

Researchers also compared the results of respondents in Israel to those of people in Poland and discovered the likelihood of temporomandibular joint dysfunction and bruxism was higher among Poland’s respondents.

“The results showed that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused significant adverse effects on the psychoemotional status of both Israeli and Polish populations, resulting in the intensification of their bruxism and TMD symptoms,” researchers wrote.

“The aggravation of the psychoemotional status caused by the Coronavirus pandemic can result in bruxism and TMD symptoms intensification and thus lead to increased orofacial pain,” they said in the conclusion.