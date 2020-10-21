3 ways to defeat anxiety and fall asleep

As fall continues and winter nears, the weather won’t be the only thing getting colder. With Election Day on the horizon and experts saying coronavirus cases are on the rise, people may start to behave a lot less warmly toward one another as anxiety rises over the evolving social and political climate.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to face off Nov. 3 after early voting concludes this month, and the White House Task Force has Georgia classified as an “orange” state amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The classification means the Peach State is at risk of facing an outbreak.
These two events could leave anyone on edge, so it’s important to take steps to ensure that worries over the election and the ongoing pandemic don’t keep you up at night.
Here are a few ways you can reduce your anxiety and fall sound asleep.
Embrace being active
Exercise is one of the best ways to not only lessen anxiety, but also aid in better sleep. Studies have indicated that regular aerobic exercise and strength training improve anxiety, according to Psychology Today.
SleepFoundation.org has a list of strength training and aerobic exercises that can help people sleep better.
Limit what you consume
It’s easy to continue scrolling on social media or sit in front of the TV and absorb updates about the pandemic and the election. However, it’s good to try to “take some breaks from inundating with the media," according to Brittany LeMonda, a senior neuropsychologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.
“We just have it at our fingertips and it can really be dangerous to have so much access 24/7, so really take some time to unplug,” she told HuffPost.
Realize anxiety is normal
While it may seem as if you’re experiencing it alone, it’s not uncommon to have anxiety. According to research from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness nationwide. Annually, the feeling of fear or apprehension affects 40 million U.S. adults ages 18 years or older.