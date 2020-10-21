3 ways to defeat anxiety and fall asleep

Exercise is one of the best ways to not only lessen anxiety, but also aid in better sleep. Studies have indicated that regular aerobic exercise and strength training improve anxiety, according to Psychology Today.

SleepFoundation.org has a list of strength training and aerobic exercises that can help people sleep better.

Limit what you consume

It’s easy to continue scrolling on social media or sit in front of the TV and absorb updates about the pandemic and the election. However, it’s good to try to “take some breaks from inundating with the media," according to Brittany LeMonda, a senior neuropsychologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

“We just have it at our fingertips and it can really be dangerous to have so much access 24/7, so really take some time to unplug,” she told HuffPost.

Realize anxiety is normal

While it may seem as if you’re experiencing it alone, it’s not uncommon to have anxiety. According to research from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness nationwide. Annually, the feeling of fear or apprehension affects 40 million U.S. adults ages 18 years or older.