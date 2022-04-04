ajc logo
Diabetes in American children is rising; here’s how to fight back

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
28% of American children 12 to 19 years old have diabetes according to JAMA Pediatrics

In America, more than 37.2 million adults have diabetes and about 80% of the estimated 88 million with prediabetes aren’t aware that they are prediabetic according to the CDC . Prediabetes is found when blood sugar levels are higher than average but have not yet broken into the diabetes category.

The rate of diabetes in children ages 12 to 19 years old has risen dramatically to 28% according to a study from JAMA Pediatrics. The JAMA Pediatrics report states that the rise in Type 1 diabetes is seen through all races in all age groups. Healthline says that the rise in Type 2 diabetes is heavy in the American Indian, African American, and Hispanic populations.

“Most of the time, they feel fine. If they continue to gain weight and don’t eat well, eventually they develop Type 2. When they have Type 2, they start urinating a lot, drinking a lot, and having weight loss. They think they are doing fine because they are losing weight, but they feel tired and don’t feel healthy,” Dr. Angela Lennon, Pediatric Endocrinologist at the University of Kansas Hospital, told Healthline.

With the rise of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in youth, there are way to help your child reduce their risk of developing diabetes.

See a professional

Doctors can be scary, especially for children. However, taking them to a doctor the moment you notice them experiencing any diabetic symptoms can help jump start the road to a healthier lifestyle.

Get active

Five to seven hours: That’s how much time children between the ages of 8-18 years old are spending on phones, tables, computers or watching television according to OSF Healthcare. Have the kids join a sport, or make it a family activity to go on walks together, increasing physical activity is not just good for their physical health, but also their mental health.

Watch what they eat

Limiting processed foods, dessert options and bad eating habits are key when helping eliminating the risk of diabetes. CNN shares that listening to your child’s hungry cues can help create healthy eating patterns.

Drink more water

Nearly two thirds of children in the United State consume sugary drinks every day according to The State of Childhood Obesity. Drinking soda can lead to an increase in fat - replacing a few drinks with water will reduce calories while helping the body digest food properly and hydrate.

Being proactive in your children’s health journey aids in helping them reduce the risk of diabetes and other health problem that can arise once a child is diagnosed with diabetes.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

