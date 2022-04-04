Diabetes in American children is rising; here’s how to fight back

Get active

Five to seven hours: That’s how much time children between the ages of 8-18 years old are spending on phones, tables, computers or watching television according to OSF Healthcare. Have the kids join a sport, or make it a family activity to go on walks together, increasing physical activity is not just good for their physical health, but also their mental health.

Watch what they eat

Limiting processed foods, dessert options and bad eating habits are key when helping eliminating the risk of diabetes. CNN shares that listening to your child’s hungry cues can help create healthy eating patterns.

Drink more water

Nearly two thirds of children in the United State consume sugary drinks every day according to The State of Childhood Obesity. Drinking soda can lead to an increase in fat - replacing a few drinks with water will reduce calories while helping the body digest food properly and hydrate.

Being proactive in your children’s health journey aids in helping them reduce the risk of diabetes and other health problem that can arise once a child is diagnosed with diabetes.