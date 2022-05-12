Mental preparation tips for expectant parents

Know the signs of depression

With such a high percentage of new mothers experiencing PPD, experts encourage you to know the signs so you can act accordingly.

Depressed mood or severe mood swings

Excessive crying

Difficulty bonding with your baby

Withdrawal from family, friends and work

Loss of appetite

Inability to sleep or oversleeping

Restlessness, hopelessness and feelings of worthlessness

Recurrent thoughts of death or suicide

Take a break

It’s hard to take a break sometimes, especially from your brand new baby. But it’s okay to ask for help and get a couple of minutes to yourself. Having a baby puts stress on the mind and body, and it’s important to get a baseline of support for sleep, food and even showering.

Ask for help

Of the women who experience PPD, only about 40% reported asking for help. Seeking help or guidance while you are on this journey is necessary for physical, mental and emotional support. Whether it’s first child or your fifth, PPD can happen after any pregnancy.

Those struggling with PPD or who have questions are encouraged to call the Postpartum International Support Helpline at 1-800-944-4773.