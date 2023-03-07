Give yourself an energy boost with these simple and effective tips

There are plenty of myths when it comes to energy boosters that don’t involve an energy drink. While it might be fun to try out the latest trend, there are some scientifically sound tricks to boosting your energy naturally.
Various studies suggest that energy levels are mainly effected by how much sleep you get, genetics and whether or not you exercise. While those are very important factors to consider, there are a few lifestyle changes that you can start today to help boost your energy.
Caffeine
Depending on who you ask, getting rid of caffeine is a must in order to regulate your body and boost its natural energy. But that’s not necessarily true.
There are plenty of benefits to caffeine. Usually, a caffeine boost lasts from 3 to 5 hours. Caffeine can help improve brain function, increase metabolism, improve fat burning, enhance exercise performance and boost moods.
It is suggested that you don’t drink coffee late in the afternoon, however, if you want to get decent sleep at night.
Magnesium
It’s no secret that a balanced diet is key to improving sleep, mood and energy levels. But what’s often left out is the importance of balanced vitamin and mineral levels.
Magnesium intake is especially important when it comes to energy. Even a slight magnesium deficiency can be the cause of reduced energy levels.
“This mineral is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including breaking down glucose into energy,” New York University nutritionist Samantha Heller, MS, RD, told WebMD. “So when levels are even a little low, energy can drop.”
Power naps
There used to be a debate over the proper amount of time for a nap — the sweet spot where you get the maximum benefit, without being tired for the rest of the day or unable to sleep at night. Today though, most scientists agree that a good nap is between 20 to 30 minutes.
Power naps are proven to help you feel relaxed and refreshed, and to increase memory function and mood.
Ultra-processed foods
Ultra-processed foods, or UPFs, can have a huge impact on energy levels and sleep quality. It’s okay to indulge and give in to a craving every now and again, but you want to do it in moderation.
“I always tell my client, it’s okay to have a piece of cake, or a scoop of ice cream. What’s important is that you don’t look at food as a punishment or reward, but instead make it work for your lifestyle” Ashlye Bergen, nutritionist, trainer and owner of A-Team Fitness told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s all about moderation to maximize the best results.”
