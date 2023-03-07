Give yourself an energy boost with these simple and effective tips

Magnesium

It’s no secret that a balanced diet is key to improving sleep, mood and energy levels. But what’s often left out is the importance of balanced vitamin and mineral levels.

Magnesium intake is especially important when it comes to energy. Even a slight magnesium deficiency can be the cause of reduced energy levels.

“This mineral is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including breaking down glucose into energy,” New York University nutritionist Samantha Heller, MS, RD, told WebMD. “So when levels are even a little low, energy can drop.”

Power naps

There used to be a debate over the proper amount of time for a nap — the sweet spot where you get the maximum benefit, without being tired for the rest of the day or unable to sleep at night. Today though, most scientists agree that a good nap is between 20 to 30 minutes.

Power naps are proven to help you feel relaxed and refreshed, and to increase memory function and mood.

Ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods, or UPFs, can have a huge impact on energy levels and sleep quality. It’s okay to indulge and give in to a craving every now and again, but you want to do it in moderation.

“I always tell my client, it’s okay to have a piece of cake, or a scoop of ice cream. What’s important is that you don’t look at food as a punishment or reward, but instead make it work for your lifestyle” Ashlye Bergen, nutritionist, trainer and owner of A-Team Fitness told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s all about moderation to maximize the best results.”