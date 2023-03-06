ER doctor goes viral after exposing the dangers of wire grill brushes

“If anyone is eating something that just came off the grill and all of a sudden they have pain, or maybe in the next couple of days they develop some symptoms ... they’re vomiting, they have really bad abdominal pain, it is something to think about to get an X-ray or some other imaging modality that can check to see if there was a piece of a wire that was lodged in the food that they ate,” Martin said.

According to Nutritious Life, piece of wire can break off the brush and end up in food that’s cooked on the grill. If ingested, it could puncture the esophagus, intestines, stomach or liver. Or it could lodge somewhere else in the body and cause an abscess like in the case Dr. Martin described.

While the situation is rare, in 2010 the CDC issued a warning against wire brushes after six cases were reported over an 18 month period. Between 2002 and 2014, researchers estimate nearly 1,700 people went to the emergency room after swallowing bristles.

As barbecue season approaches, consider alternatives to wire grill brushes. Options made with nylon bristles are widely available.