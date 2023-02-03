X
Flax seeds: a tiny, but mighty superfood

Flax seeds have benefits beyond the digestive system

If you’re looking for a superfood that has protein, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, you should consider adding flax seeds to your diet. This small, yet powerful superfood is heart healthy, can help with the digestion and may even help get rid of belly fat.

“For adults, enjoying 2 tablespoons of seeds, such as flaxseeds, daily is advisable for good health,” Jackie Newgent R.D.N., C.D.N, a dietitian and nutritionist, told Prevention.

Here are four benefits of including flax seeds in your diet:

Improve skin and hair

It’s no secret that getting the right nutrients — including vitamins and fatty acids — is crucial to having great-looking hair, skin and nails.

“Women with sensitive skin may experience skin improvement by incorporating flax oil in their diet,” according to Prevention.

It may reduce blood pressure and blood sugar levels

A 12-week study with 112 participants showed that blood pressure and blood sugar levels both decreased when the participants added four tablespoons of flax seeds per day to their diet.

Help with digestion and weight management

The high fiber content in flax seeds can do a lot for digestive health — especially for those experiencing bloating or constipation.

But flax seeds can also help with weight loss, with the seeds helping you feel fuller.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

