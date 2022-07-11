Does TikTok’s ‘internal shower’ drink really work?

A new gut health trend is taking over TikTok, this time in the form of a drink called the “internal shower.” It’s meant to relieve symptoms like constipation and bloating, but has faced some skepticism of its supposed benefits.
The hashtag for the trend, #internalshower, has over 70 million views and has even led dietitians to weigh in.
The recipe for the drink is actually pretty simple, especially considering all of its possible benefits. All it takes is a cup of water, two tablespoons of chia seeds and the juice from half of a lemon. After mixing the ingredients together and letting the drink sit for five minutes, it’s supposedly ready to heal all your stomach woes.
After drinking the “internal shower,” some have even claimed that it worked to suppress hunger. However, drinking it seems to be the hardest part due to its unusual texture.
According to dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, the drink may have many health benefits.
“The chia seeds and water will help promote digestion and could help you go to the bathroom easier. And yes, the alpha-linolenic acid in chia seeds do fight inflammation when included in the diet regularly,” she said in an interview with TODAY.
Because chia seeds are also packed with fiber, which many people don’t get enough of, this drink can help to fill the gaps.
Water and lemon also both work to make trips to the bathroom run more smoothly, which explains why the drink is such a phenomenon.
However, the “internal shower” does not happen overnight. Only after multiple servings of the drink will people start to see changes, and they have to stay consistent in drinking it for the real benefits to show.
