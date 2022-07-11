Does TikTok’s ‘internal shower’ drink really work?

Explore The FDA urges people to avoid this TikTok trend with avocados

According to dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, the drink may have many health benefits.

“The chia seeds and water will help promote digestion and could help you go to the bathroom easier. And yes, the alpha-linolenic acid in chia seeds do fight inflammation when included in the diet regularly,” she said in an interview with TODAY.

Because chia seeds are also packed with fiber, which many people don’t get enough of, this drink can help to fill the gaps.

Water and lemon also both work to make trips to the bathroom run more smoothly, which explains why the drink is such a phenomenon.

However, the “internal shower” does not happen overnight. Only after multiple servings of the drink will people start to see changes, and they have to stay consistent in drinking it for the real benefits to show.