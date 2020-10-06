Cooler weather raises questions about heaters spreading COVID-19

Additionally, Rick Martinello, medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Health, told HuffPost that there’s generally a very low risk of spreading the virus through heaters and air conditioners.

“The likelihood is that the dilution and filtration that occurs as air recirculates is likely sufficient to prevent most of the dispersion of virus in that way that would pose a threat to people,” he said.

Still, he said experts are still learning about the coronavirus and things can change quickly. But Martinello notes "what people have experienced over the last eight to nine months has not raised concern that this is a major way that COVID is being transmitted.”

The Environmental Protection Agency also outlines some ways you can use air cleaners and HVAC filters to help reduce airborne pollutants, including viruses. Air purifiers are made to filter air in a room while HVAC filters are made to clear air in multiple rooms in a home.

However, the EPA noted that these measures alone should not be relied on to protect people from the coronavirus.

“When used along with other best practices recommended by CDC and others, filtration can be part of a plan to protect people indoors," it said.