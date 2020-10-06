Cooler weather raises questions about heaters spreading COVID-19

Before the coronavirus pandemic, you likely didn’t give much thought to your heater or air conditioner spreading pathogens around your home. But even as cases begin to decline throughout Georgia, you may still be concerned about the effects.
In January, a limited case study found probable evidence that an infected restaurant patron spread the virus to five others at neighboring tables. The restaurant was poorly ventilated and China-based researchers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited the direction of the airflow as a key factor in the transmission of the virus.
But while that study mentions air conditioning, with temperatures continuing to drop, there is also concern about how COVID-19 can be spread by heaters.
According to the World Health Organization, whether heating or cooling, HVAC systems can help lessen the spread of the disease.
“A well-maintained and operated system can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in indoor spaces by increasing the rate of air change, reducing recirculation of air and increasing the use of outdoor air,” WHO said. "Recirculation modes (which recirculate the air) should not be used. HVAC systems should be regularly inspected, maintained, and cleaned.”
Additionally, Rick Martinello, medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Health, told HuffPost that there’s generally a very low risk of spreading the virus through heaters and air conditioners.
“The likelihood is that the dilution and filtration that occurs as air recirculates is likely sufficient to prevent most of the dispersion of virus in that way that would pose a threat to people,” he said.
Still, he said experts are still learning about the coronavirus and things can change quickly. But Martinello notes "what people have experienced over the last eight to nine months has not raised concern that this is a major way that COVID is being transmitted.”
The Environmental Protection Agency also outlines some ways you can use air cleaners and HVAC filters to help reduce airborne pollutants, including viruses. Air purifiers are made to filter air in a room while HVAC filters are made to clear air in multiple rooms in a home.
However, the EPA noted that these measures alone should not be relied on to protect people from the coronavirus.
“When used along with other best practices recommended by CDC and others, filtration can be part of a plan to protect people indoors," it said.