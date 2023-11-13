BreakingNews
UPDATE | Roads remain closed around Atlanta apartments that went up in flames

Adults with peanut allergy might find relief in new toothpaste

Health
By
2 minutes ago
X

If you could treat your peanut allergy while brushing your teeth, that would be a win-win situation, right? Well, it might soon be possible.

Introducing small amounts of peanut orally and over time has long been used to desensitize people to their allergy. Recently, an abstract presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology’s annual scientific meeting showed a specially formulated toothpaste was successful at doing just that.

ExploreFDA OKs first treatment for kids with peanut allergy

“OMIT (Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to deliver allergenic peanut proteins to areas of the oral cavity,” allergist William Berger, MD, and author of the study, told the meeting. “OMIT as a delivery mechanism for peanut protein has a great potential for food allergy desensitization. Due to its targeted delivery and simple administration, it supports the goal of improved adherence.”

The small study was conducted with 32 adults ages 18-55. Participants were given either an increasing dose of peanut toothpaste or a placebo during a 48-week trial.

The treatment wasn’t meant to cure the allergy, but rather to prevent a severe reaction to an accidental exposure.

“We noted that 100% of those being treated with the toothpaste consistently tolerated the pre-specified protocol highest dose,” Berger said. “No moderate nor severe systemic reactions occurred in active participants. Non-systemic adverse reactions were mostly local (oral itching), mild, and transient. … OMIT appears to be a safe and convenient option for adults with food allergies. The results support continued development of this toothpaste in the pediatric population.”

ExploreStudy: 800,000 U.S. adults developed peanut allergy after turning 18

The toothpaste could have an advantage over Palforzia, a powder approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat peanut allergies in those ages 4 to 17, according to Dr. Edwin Kim, director of the Food Allergy Initiative at the University of North Carolina. The powder needs to be refrigerated and mixed with foods like applesauce or yogurt, NBC News reported.

“Unfortunately, what we know with that type of treatment is that side effects including allergic reactions are actually pretty common,” Kim, who wasn’t involved in the study, told NBC. “It’s already hard enough to be thinking about avoiding your allergen.”

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Roads remain closed around Atlanta apartments that went up in flames
15h ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Jan. 6 rioter plots return to Capitol — by launching U.S. House bid
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Renter relief: Monthly rents no longer rising in metro Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Renter relief: Monthly rents no longer rising in metro Atlanta
4h ago

HAPPENING TODAY
Training center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: NYT

HEALTH & WELLNESS
For a ski season without injury, start training early
4h ago
Study: Listening to your favorite song could help relieve pain
Why kids like chicken nuggets and why some dietitians are OK with that
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
2h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top