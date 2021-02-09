Study: 800,000 U.S. adults developed peanut allergy after turning 18

The study showed that only 1.8% — or 4.6 million — of the 2.9% of US adults who reported having a peanut allergy had a valid peanut allergy.

Adult-onset food allergies are rare, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. In 2019, WebMD reported that the rates are increasing and noted that there wasn’t much research on the topic.

“Prevalence studies such as this one are much needed to help us further define the scope of the food allergy epidemic in the U.S.,” Lisa Gable, CEO of Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) told the website.

Explore Organic Georgia peanut butter and other big ideas for agriculture

Earlier this month, Lisa Bustin, a 54-year-old mother who lives in Clay, New York, told the Today Show about her discovery of a peanut allergy while she took her 13-year-old son, Nathan, home from hockey practice in January.

“I’m not a big peanut eater,” she said. “I almost never do. Just that day they were in the car and I happened to be hungry and I just didn’t think anything of it because I didn’t ever have a peanut allergy.”

The mother wound up passing out behind the wheel and her son took control of the vehicle and steered them to safety. Although the car hit a slow-moving truck, Nathan managed to steer them to safety and dial 911.

Bustin was diagnosed with a peanut allergy and has a prescription for EpiPen. She also keeps medications with her constantly so that “if it ever happens again, I’m all set.”