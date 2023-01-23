Adele reveals struggles with sciatica; here’s what you should know about the condition

Explore These variations of triceps extensions work the entire body

In an interview with The Face magazine, the Grammy Award winner described how her back problems began.

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless,” she explained.

Symptoms

While risk factors for sciatica include age, obesity, posture and diabetes, there are some key symptoms to be aware of.

Lower back pain that radiates or spreads down your buttocks and the back of one thigh

Pain that extends from your buttock down to your foot

Numbness (in severe cases)

Weakness (in severe cases)

Prevention and treatment

While preventing sciatica from occurring in the first place is tricky, regular exercise, good posture and healthy lifting can help you avoid the conditions that can lead to sciatica.

If you’ve been diagnosed with the condition, treatment can range from lifestyle modifications to reduce pain to surgery to correct the underlying problem. Treatments include: