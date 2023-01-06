These variations of triceps extensions work the entire body

Explore Improve your balance by strengthening your ankles

Push downs

Be prepared to also work your core, back and shoulders with push downs. This variation of the triceps extension is known for helping build strength for the entire body.

Resistance band

Resistance bands are a great place to start if you’re new to fitness, sore from previous workouts, experiencing stiffness, or you want to work on balance and control. With this method, the muscles are working against the band instead of the weight of a dumbbell.

Kickbacks

Kickbacks are perfect for helping with strength and range of motion. If you’re a swimmer or tend to lift things throughout the day, the kickbacks strengthen stability and flexibility in the shoulders and arms.

While it’s easy to forget about the triceps when planning a workout, it’s important to remember that the muscle group plays a key role in your upper body strength. The triceps are major players when it comes to holding, pushing or pulling objects, and our own body weight.