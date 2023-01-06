ajc logo
These variations of triceps extensions work the entire body

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
It’s always beneficial if a workout can help more than one muscle group at the same time

It’s easy to forget about the triceps when you’re doing a workout — especially if you’ve already done bicep curls. But exercising the triceps is important — it’s especially useful for extending the elbow joint.

Extensions are the go-to exercise for triceps, but for some, that subtle movement can be a little tricky as the muscles tend to be tight and not as flexible.

If doing triceps extensions causes strain or an awkward feeling around the bicep and triceps, you might want to consider modifying the exercise by doing one of the following:

Skull crushers

Skull crushers are great for the triceps, however, they also help improve complex movements like the bench press. The angle of a skull crusher is easier on the wrist and allows for more flexibility in your forearm rotation to limit stress on the joints and muscles.

Improve your balance by strengthening your ankles

Push downs

Be prepared to also work your core, back and shoulders with push downs. This variation of the triceps extension is known for helping build strength for the entire body.

Resistance band

Resistance bands are a great place to start if you’re new to fitness, sore from previous workouts, experiencing stiffness, or you want to work on balance and control. With this method, the muscles are working against the band instead of the weight of a dumbbell.

Care for achy joints during winter months with these mobility tips

Kickbacks

Kickbacks are perfect for helping with strength and range of motion. If you’re a swimmer or tend to lift things throughout the day, the kickbacks strengthen stability and flexibility in the shoulders and arms.

While it’s easy to forget about the triceps when planning a workout, it’s important to remember that the muscle group plays a key role in your upper body strength. The triceps are major players when it comes to holding, pushing or pulling objects, and our own body weight.

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

