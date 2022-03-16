A glass of wine with a meal may lower risk of Type 2 diabetes

“The message from this study is that drinking moderate amounts of wine with meals may prevent Type 2 diabetes if you do not have another health condition that may be negatively affected by moderate alcohol consumption and in consultation with your doctor,” study author Dr. Hao Ma, a biostatistical analyst at the Tulane University Obesity Research Center in New Orleans, said in a press release.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that no individual either begin drinking or drink more for any reason. If you are a nondrinker, the results of the study should not be used as encouragement to start drinking. The risk of overconsumption of alcohol far outweighs the benefits.