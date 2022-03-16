The fountain of youth may be real, mice study finds

Aging comes with several side effects that increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, weakened bones, memory impairment and decreased vision. But 70 may be the new 50, as a new study has shown the age-reversal effects of cell rejuvenation therapy in mice.
The only question is: When can that be applied to humans?
Scientists at the Salk Institute, a scientific research institute in California, found a way to successfully reverse aging in mice.
Expanding on previous research by Nobel Laureate Shinya Yamanaka, the team used Yamanaka factors, which are four molecules responsible for the aging reversal process. The scientists tested the cell rejuvenation variations of mice and gave the mice doses of Yamanaka factors over several months. They found that the treatment didn’t just stop mice from aging, but actually reversed it.
The study was published in the online research journal Nature Aging.
“We are elated that we can use this approach across the life span to slow down aging in normal animals. The technique is both safe and effective in mice,” Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, co-corresponding author and professor, said in a press release.
“In addition to tackling age-related diseases, this approach may provide the biomedical community with a new tool to restore tissue and organismal health by improving cell function and resilience in different disease situations, such as neurodegenerative diseases.”
However, applying this treatment to humans may prove to be a more difficult task. Cell rejuvenation and age reversal research is still at the early stages. According to The Guardian, this process can increase the risk of cancer in humans, and humans carry more mutations as we age — unlike mice.
It could be a while before this research is available for humans. In the meantime, there are other things you can do to increase your longevity.
Healthline reported exercising, eating healthy foods and not overeating, quitting smoking, reducing alcohol intake, avoiding stress, and maintaining a healthy social life are some methods that have been linked to a longer life.
