The fountain of youth may be real, mice study finds

“We are elated that we can use this approach across the life span to slow down aging in normal animals. The technique is both safe and effective in mice,” Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, co-corresponding author and professor, said in a press release.

“In addition to tackling age-related diseases, this approach may provide the biomedical community with a new tool to restore tissue and organismal health by improving cell function and resilience in different disease situations, such as neurodegenerative diseases.”

However, applying this treatment to humans may prove to be a more difficult task. Cell rejuvenation and age reversal research is still at the early stages. According to The Guardian, this process can increase the risk of cancer in humans, and humans carry more mutations as we age — unlike mice.

It could be a while before this research is available for humans. In the meantime, there are other things you can do to increase your longevity.

Healthline reported exercising, eating healthy foods and not overeating, quitting smoking, reducing alcohol intake, avoiding stress, and maintaining a healthy social life are some methods that have been linked to a longer life.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.