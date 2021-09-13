ajc logo
Health care workers have new ally when buying a home

The Georgia Nurses Association has partnered with Homes for Heroes.The alliance will help nurses and other health care professionals buy, sell or refinance a home.The average person working with the program saves about $2,400.There are additional savings available from real estate agents, loan officers, title companies, home inspectors and others.Homes for Heroes will make a donation to the Georgia Nurses Foundation if you use the link on GNA's website to participate

