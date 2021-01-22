God doesn’t hold grudges, so why do we?

God evidently doesn’t hold a grudge, since he tasked this former hunter of Christians with spreading the gospel.

Sometimes we walk into church and pray, “Lord, forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.” Then we head home, still bearing our grudges.

It’s easy to churn out reasons we can’t forgive someone. The relative who cheated us out of money, the doctor who botched the diagnosis, the fellow who insulted us on Twitter.

Oddly enough, God forgives us for cheating on our taxes, making mistakes and insulting folks, because, as the Psalm tells us, “His mercy endures forever.”

We see this mercy in the story about the son, who squanders the money his father gave him. When the penniless fellow finally returns home, the father’s reaction is shocking.

You see, I picture my father yelling at me and pointing out the idiocy of my errant ways, but this father embraces his son — and then hosts a celebratory feast.

Instead of holding a grudge, the father joyfully describes his son as being “lost and now is found.”

These words are found in a beloved song: “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now I am found. Was blind but now I see.”

Mary Magdalene’s name is synonymous with turning a wretched life around. She was a woman of ill repute, possessed by demons, who became Christ’s friend and follower.

Later, she would hear this man, newly resurrected, call her name in the garden: “Mary!”

Many folks love “Amazing Grace,” because they once lived recklessly. As for me, I was a philosophy teacher who delighted in poking holes in the fabric of religious belief.

I didn’t put Christians in chains like Paul did, but I tried to discourage believers. Still, although I was definitely a “wretch,” God didn’t withhold his grace from me.

Instead, when this prodigal daughter returned home, he welcomed her back. As the hymn says, “‘Twas grace has brought us safe thus far. And grace will lead us home.”

God calls everyone’s name, but we must unplug ourselves from the noise and chatter of the world. Remove our blinders and seek him in the garden of everyday life.

My prayer is that we embrace the heart of Christian teaching. Put aside our grudges — and grace others with the mercy God shows us.

