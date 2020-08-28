Indeed, through the years, studying history against these prophecies has become a powerful tool to strengthen my faith in God’s promises and establish a deeper understanding of his unfathomable grace and love for his people.

I thought about God’s lavishing grace after reading the commentary on a chapter in the prophet Jeremiah’s book earlier this week. The promise of God’s love and restoration for his people, even after they repeatedly rebelled against him, filled my heart with joy. And as I read the words and understood the concept, God’s message to me was clear:

“Why don’t you give yourself some grace?”

You see, I am the type of person who does not need someone to point my flaws. I will gladly do that for you.

A noble trait, you may say. Indeed, it certainly beats thinking that I am always right, but there comes the point where this “self-awareness” becomes judgmental, pointless, and frankly, mean.

It happens when I make a promise to myself, only to stumble the next day. It occurs when I vow to change something and struggle to do so. I beat myself up and send myself to exile: Exile from joy. Exile from peace. Exile from grace.

It took me many years to understand God as God of love. Because of my religious upbringing, I viewed him as a demanding father with a whip in his hand, ready to punish me for every small flaw.

I’ve come a long way from viewing God as the “man with the whip.” Still, I believe my childhood view of God, together with a strong sense of inadequacy that I experienced as a child, often influences how I understand God’s perspective concerning my shortcomings.

Not that God expects us to disobey him continually and not suffer the consequences. Just as he did concerning Israel, he wants us to be obedient to his precepts, lest we miss the peace and abundant life he offers us. But when it comes to certain failings and inadequacies, we are usually our own and only unmerciful judges.

Is there something in your life that keeps creeping up, even though you vow to change? It may be something as simple as sticking to a healthy diet. Or a tendency to gossip. Regardless, instead of beating ourselves up, I believe we would become much more effective if we would grasp that God’s grace not only forgives, but it is also a promise to restore and renew.

While we waste time wallowing in self-loathing and guilt, it would do us good to remember that God does not expect us to be perfect. He knows we cannot. Unless our shortcomings are deliberately sinful or harmful, maybe it’s time we learn to treat ourselves as God does, and finally give ourselves some grace.

