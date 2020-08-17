Girls on the Run Atlanta announces fall programming

Last spring, Girls on the Run Atlanta transitioned its workouts and events to virtual offerings as the global pandemic progressed. However, now the organization has announced its plans for its fall season.
Girls on the Run, a nationwide nonprofit organization with a chapter in Atlanta, is an after-school program that connects girls through running and social and emotional support.
This fall, despite not all metro Atlanta students returning to school in person, Girls on the Run will continue to provide its programming and support. The programs are open to girls in third through eighth grades.
For its fall 2020 season, Girls on the Run groups throughout the metro area will use a fluid model. While some teams will meet in person, others can choose to be totally virtual, according to the organization.
“We believe more than ever girls will need the feeling of connection they get from being on a team and the social-emotional lessons that Girls on the Run provides,” Lea Rolfes, executive director, said in a statement. “Through safety precautions, curriculum modifications and creating trauma-sensitive spaces, our team is ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to girls at a time when they need it the most.
Registration information can be found here.