Georgia’s most popular New Year’s resolution isn’t weight loss

With the bulk of the year spent indoors and away from friends and family, many of us have likely gained a pound or a few. Between feeling stressed, lonely and being unable to resume normal activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, many indulged in snacking.
While that may have left many of us with bigger waistlines than we had at the start of the year, trimming it down isn’t at the top of Georgians’ minds, according to an analysis by Zippia.
The careers resource website used Google Trends to analyze the most popular New Year’s resolutions in each state.
“We examined search queries related to common new years resolutions (such as ‘weight training,’ and ‘weight loss’)” the methodology read. “From there, we determined each state’s most ‘uniquely searched resolution’ from the list, which means what resolution each state searched for disproportionately more than other states in the U.S from the list of resolutions.”
To allow people an entire month to begin or give up their New Year’s resolutions, Zippia reviewed search trends from January 2019. It’s not certain that the searches are related to goals for the new year, but looking them up in January means it could be.
Nationwide, Zippia discovered that more people are looking to work on themselves internally rather than externally.
In 12, states, therapy is the most popular resolution while eight states want to lose the quarantine 15 and seven states hope to join the dating game, including online dating.
But some states, including a group along the Atlantic, are hoping to dive into a good book.
Credit: Zippia
That includes Georgia, which pledged to “read more” along with the Carolinas and Virginia.
If you’re one of the Georgians hoping to become a bookworm in the new year, glimpse this list of the 10 best Southern books of 2020, as decided by AJC critics. You can also look at some Southern literature you can get your hands on in 2021.