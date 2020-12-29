Georgia’s most popular New Year’s resolution isn’t weight loss

Nationwide, Zippia discovered that more people are looking to work on themselves internally rather than externally.

In 12, states, therapy is the most popular resolution while eight states want to lose the quarantine 15 and seven states hope to join the dating game, including online dating.

But some states, including a group along the Atlantic, are hoping to dive into a good book.

Credit: Zippia

That includes Georgia, which pledged to “read more” along with the Carolinas and Virginia.

If you’re one of the Georgians hoping to become a bookworm in the new year, glimpse this list of the 10 best Southern books of 2020, as decided by AJC critics. You can also look at some Southern literature you can get your hands on in 2021.