Georgia Tech, UGA land in top 15 of annual full-time MBA ranking

The team contacted several schools in May to request their participation in WhichMBA’s annual full-time ranking. Although some schools are missing, the site ranked 90 schools on their full-time classes. It did so using answers to quantitative and qualitative questions from thousands of MBA students both past and present. This year’s data does not have a score as the rankings are based on a combination of three years of data.

Two Georgia MBA programs appeared in the 2021 ranking: Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business and the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. Each school did well when it came to Band Overall rankings, where Band A is the highest and Band E is the lowest; Scheller and Terry are in Band B.