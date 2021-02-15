Georgia Tech, UGA land in top 15 of annual full-time MBA ranking

Despite the ecomomic impact of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, people are still seeking a master’s degree in business administration.
According to a 2019 report by Forbes, many MBA programs were experiencing double-digit declines in applications. But a global survey conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council last year found that overall, applications were up 2.4% for graduate management programs.
“Business schools deserve credit for adapting their business models—as their professors preach others to do. Many delayed the start of semesters, offered generous scholarships, waived exam requirements and liberalized policies on deferrals,” The Economist’s business education brand WhichMBA reported.
The team contacted several schools in May to request their participation in WhichMBA’s annual full-time ranking. Although some schools are missing, the site ranked 90 schools on their full-time classes. It did so using answers to quantitative and qualitative questions from thousands of MBA students both past and present. This year’s data does not have a score as the rankings are based on a combination of three years of data.
Two Georgia MBA programs appeared in the 2021 ranking: Georgia Institute of Technology’s Scheller College of Business and the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. Each school did well when it came to Band Overall rankings, where Band A is the highest and Band E is the lowest; Scheller and Terry are in Band B.
Tech’s business school ranked at No. 5 while UGA’s school came in at No. 14.
Scheller’s full-time MBA can be completed in 22 months. Concentrations include law and ethics, marketing, real estate and managing innovation and technology. There are also career development opportunities.
At UGA, full-time MBA courses at Terry feature small classes and nine concentrations and areas of focus. They include finance, healthcare management, social innovation focus and risk management. Between 2016 and 2020, the program has had more than 90% employment.