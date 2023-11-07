Georgia restaurant goes viral after introducing $50 surcharge for unruly children

Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Blue Ridge is taking its dining experience to the next level — by charging customers with loud children an extra $50.

“The Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$” fee was implemented to help create a calmer and quieter dining experience. A photo of the menu, taken by Reddit user @LPineapplePizzaLover, has over a thousand shares and 13,000 interactions.

In addition to the bad parenting surcharge, the menu shows an additional charge of 3.5% for those who don’t pay with cash and an automatic 20% gratuity for parties over 6.

“We want parents to be parents,“ said restaurant owner Tim Richter to WSB, adding that the charge is “rarely used” and that the restaurant has “never threatened anyone until a couple weeks ago” when a party came in with nine children.

“The kids were sitting at one end of the table and they were being so good,” said patron Lyndsey Landmann and her husband, Kyle, who live in Florida. “I even commented halfway through the meal, ‘I can’t believe how well-behaved they are.’”

But as the party got ready to leave, they were shown a bill with the surcharge. When Landmann asked for an explanation, she says Richter told her they were being “too loud,” He was also angry that the kids were “running around outside,” even though adults chaperoned them.

While social media had mixed reactions, some users said the fine was a great idea and could be beneficial.

“Parents need to teach kids etiquette,” said Anne Cox to WSB. “They need to teach kids to behave. There are other people in the world, so they should have fun in the right place.”

As the Toccoa Riverside menu continues circulating on social media, the restaurant released a short statement to TODAY.

“We’re not going to comment on a policy we’ve had for years. We just want to live in the woods and cook,” an employee said.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

